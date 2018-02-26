Barnaby Joyce love-child saga explained

BARNABY JOYCE AND VIKKI CAMPION TIMELINE:

2016

May - Vikki Campion assists Barnaby Joyce's election campaign as media adviser, having previously worked with NSW government ministers and News Corp

August - Campion joins Joyce's staff. She splits with fiance John Bergin, three months before they were due to wed. Friendship develops between Joyce and Campion

December - Chief of staff Di Hallam reportedly seeks Joyce's approval to have Campion transferred out of office. Hallam later quits to take up departmental role

2017

February - Campion is photographed in a Sydney bar with Joyce

April - Barnaby's wife Natalie reportedly confronts Campion in Tamworth. Campion goes to minister Matt Canavan office as adviser. Natalie and Barnaby seek to make marriage work

May - At NSW Nationals conference in Broken Hill colleagues describe Joyce as "a mess"

June - Natalie and Barnaby show up together at Canberra press gallery midwinter ball

July - Campion leaves Canavan office after he quits frontbench over citizenship. She temporarily goes back to Joyce's office

August - Campion moves to Damian Drum's office in a social media adviser position specially created for her. He already has a media adviser. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is reportedly reassured by Joyce the relationship with Campion is over, and he communicates this with Liberal MPs. Drum says he was told the same thing.

September - Campion is seen managing Joyce media events at federal Nationals conference in Canberra

October - Campion reportedly takes stress leave. Writ issued for New England by-election after Joyce quits over dual citizenship

December - Joyce wins by-election. Joyce tells parliament during same-sex marriage debate he is separated. Campion's redundancy package is approved. They move into an Armidale property provided rent-free by businessman Greg Maguire

2018

January - Joyce and Campion holiday in north Queensland and NSW north coast

February 7 - Daily Telegraph publishes front-page photo of Campion pregnant with Joyce's baby. Turnbull says he did not know of the baby until the photo was published. Joyce denies Campion was his partner when she worked in Canavan's office.

February 12 - Labor asks in parliament whether Joyce breached ministerial standards. Turnbull says there has been no breach.

February 15 - Turnbull reveals Joyce will take a week of personal leave. PM imposes the "bonk ban" on ministers.

February 20 - WA Nationals call on Joyce to resign, without stating a reason beyond that the party's "brand" has suffered. WA woman Catherine Marriott writes to Nationals federal executive complaining of Joyce sexual harassment.

February 21 - Turnbull seeks advice from his department secretary Martin Parkinson on whether Joyce breached ministerial standards. Parkinson finds out the Independent Parliamentary Expenses Authority is auditing Joyce. Joyce says in media interview he won't be resigning.

February 22 - Sexual harassment claim is leaked. Nationals MP Andrew Broad says it is time for Joyce to "take a step back".

February 23 - Joyce tells reporters he will resign as Nationals leader. He says he informed acting prime minister Mathias Cormann of the decision. Parkinson tells Turnbull he will drop the investigation.

February 26 - Joyce formally resigns as Nationals leader, replaced by Michael McCormack. Joyce sits on backbench for question time.

Mid-April - Joyce-Campion baby is due.

(Source: Based on media reports and official statements.)