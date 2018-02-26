Mother, children named as ACT fire victims

A mother and her two young children have been identified as the victims of a Canberra house fire a week after the deadly blaze.

Anne Muhoro, 45, her son Ezvin, 8, and daughter Faraha, 5, were formally identified through DNA matching.

"Everyone we've spoken to is heartbroken," Superintendent Scott Moller said, identifying the family publicly on Monday.

Autopsies have been carried out but Supt Moller said results showing how the trio died had not yet been released.

It was confirmed early on that the fire was deliberately lit, with accelerants at a number of starting points, but Supt Moller wouldn't comment on whether the deaths were being investigated as murders or a murder-suicide.

"This is very early days in this investigation and I'm not going to at this time speculate on how it's going to be finalised," he said.

A man questioned by police last Tuesday is one of a number of people assisting police with the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to work through forensic evidence collected from the scene.

They want anyone with information, including dash camera footage from midnight on February 18 to 8.45am on February 19, to come forward.