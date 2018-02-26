Blistering Finch ton has Vics on the brink

Victoria are on the brink of thumping Western Australia after three days of the Sheffield Shield clash at the WACA Ground, set up by a blistering Aaron Finch century and 10 Chris Tremain wickets.

Victoria's Aaron Finch has clocked 151 not out against WA in the Shield clash at the WACA.

Victoria started the day at 1-70 with a 160-run lead and are within touching distance of a big win.

Despite some wobbles in the first session with Marcus Stoinis and Ashton Agar bowling well for WA, Finch put the Bushrangers on course to victory.

He smashed 151 in 122 balls to remain unbeaten when declaring at tea with Victoria 8-378, setting WA 469 to win.

Victoria looked likely to wrap it up in the last session, having WA 8-99 with the extra half-hour called.

But Josh Inglis (54) and Matt Kelly (24) survived to stumps with the Warriors 8-161. They are still 307 runs behind.

After falling to 5-153 in the morning session, Finch and Cameron White (41) guided Victoria to lunch and from there, Finch took off.

He brought up his century in 95 balls and then needed just 26 more to reach 150.

His first century since November 2016 and first ever at the WACA included 16 boundaries and seven sixes.

Stoinis (4-82) and Agar (2-115) toiled hard for WA. But having Matt Kelly hampered by a back complaint and Simon Mackin bowling a horror first over and never reappearing didn't help.

Victoria's pace attack was too good on a wicket offering plenty of assistance and with some cracks providing unplayable deliveries.

Tremain has backed up 7-82 in the first innings taking 3-61 while Scott Boland claimed 3-44 and Peter Siddle 2-39.

Stoinis did well with the ball for the match but knows some loose shots with the bat and not keeping the pressure up long enough with the ball has been costly.

"Obviously it's disappointing," Stoinis said.

"There's a bit in the wicket and we didn't bowl as well as we should have, and haven't batted as well as we should have. You can't let a good side like Victoria off the hook and that's what we've done."

Tremain has 10-143 for the game but more importantly is looking forward to closing out the important win for the Bushrangers.

"It's vital to get a result and that's our reality," Tremain said.

"We need to play attacking cricket to get these results. If we want to be on top at the pointy end of this season, we are going to have to be on point the next two and-a-bit games."