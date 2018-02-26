Officials quizzed about Manus camp closure

Australian officials have denied any involvement in the decision to cut off food, water, power and medicine to men who barricaded themselves inside the decommissioned Manus Island detention centre last year.

Hundreds of detainees went several weeks without essential supplies in November after refusing to leave the mothballed camp, before they were eventually moved by force to alternative accommodation.

"We work in close consultation with our PNG partners and they make all the principle decisions," Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo told a Senate inquiry in Canberra on Monday.

"Those facilities are all under the jurisdiction of the government of Papua New Guinea."

The last of about 300 men who refused to leave the detention facility were forcibly evicted on November 24, ending a tense three-week stand-off.

The men had expressed fears they would not be safely relocated to three other facilities in and around the island's main town of Lorengau.

They eventually joined hundreds of others already moved to alternative accommodation sites.

PNG authorities flagged with Australian officials on November 23 their intention to remove people from the centre inside the Lombrum Navy Base.

"The Australian Border Force had no involvement in any of the removal of residents from the regional processing centre and were not involved in any of the decision-making," ABF deputy commissioner Mandy Newton said.

Ms Newton said three alternative accommodation sites were "sufficiently ready" to house the refugees and asylum seekers at the end of October, despite the fact some works were still underway.

The Lombrum centre's closure was announced after the PNG Supreme Court ruled in April 2016 that Australia's detention of refugees and asylum seekers there was illegal and unconstitutional.

There are 756 men remaining in PNG as part of Australia's offshore processing arrangements, 589 of whom have been determined to be refugees and 167 whose asylum claims have failed.

A refugee resettlement deal struck with the United States has seen 197 people sent from Australian offshore detention to America, 113 from Nauru and 84 from PNG.

The agreement struck between the Turnbull and Obama administrations is expected to offer 1250 refugees new homes in the US.