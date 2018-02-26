Freo to take a leaf out of Tigers playbook

Fremantle veteran David Mundy says Fremantle can boost their scoring power by taking a leaf out of Richmond's play book this AFL season.

David Mundy is preparing to spend more time in Fremantle's forward line this season.

Star Tigers midfielders Dustin Martin and Trent Cotchin combined for 54 goals last season after spending stints in attack.

Mundy wants Fremantle to do the same this season - believing he and Nat Fyfe could provide the team with invaluable goals.

Mundy booted 13 goals last season, including the match-winning goal after the final siren against Richmond in round eight.

Fyfe is one of the league's best in contested marks and has always been a dangerous option when placed in attack.

Importantly, Fyfe is back to peak physical fitness and appears set to regain his top form this season.

"I think we saw it last year with Richmond especially with Cotchin and Martin spending a lot of time forward, and they're very damaging players in their own right," Mundy said.

"But I think it certainly helps, especially with our structure and the people we have at our disposal, that myself and Nathan especially can move forward and provide a bit of an aerial target.

"It's a role that I played last year a fair bit.

"Obviously it's easier to play in a team that's moving the ball really well and playing really well, and it has its challenges when we're not.

"But I've certainly been training up a lot in pre-season in that role. It's something I'm really excited about."

Fyfe starred in Sunday's 10-point pre-season loss to Adelaide, tallying 27 disposals, eight clearances, and two goals.

Forward Matt Taberner also put his best foot forward with three goals.

Taberner's AFL career looked over midway through last season.

But he revived his career with a series of strong WAFL performances, leading to a new two-year deal with the Dockers.

"I think the signs are positive for Matthew. He certainly works hard at his craft," Mundy said.

"He's got a little bit of a way to go but there's not many 200cm big hulking men running around."