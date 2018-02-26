Vodafone customers jump to 5.81 million

Vodafone's Australian operation has lifted its total subscriber numbers to 5.81 million after adding 246,000 new customers last year.

For the year to December 31, Vodafone Hutchison Australia (VHA) has reported a slim 0.2 per cent increase in average revenue per user

The telco recorded a 28 per cent jump in wholesale and partner customers - which includes those signed up by Kogan Mobile, a 3.5 per cent rise in prepaid customers and a one per cent lift in postpaid customers.

VHA's chief financial officer James Marsh said the 2017 results were pleasing and build on the company's long-term growth plan.

VHA made a $177.8 million loss in its 2017 financial year, a 26.4 per cent improvement on the $241.8 million loss from the prior year.

Group revenue rose 3.4 per cent on the prior year to $3.5 billion and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 6.5 per cent to $971.8 million.

Mr Marsh said the earnings growth was particularly pleasing and demonstrated the "sustainability" of the group's business model.

Vodafone chief executive Inaki Berroeta said VHA's mobile network will continue to evolve to 5G with the final stages of its fibre transmission rollout during 2018.