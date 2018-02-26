Guinea pigs, fish fighting poverty in Peru

San Martin may be one of Peru's most disadvantaged and remote regions but local businesses selling guinea pigs, fish and butterflies are seeing revenues increase by 300 per cent.

A guinea pig breeding program is changing fortunes around for an impoverished community in Peru.

The daily income of close to 40,000 residents of this northern Amazonian region increased from 1.91 soles ($A0.74) to 6.85 soles ($A9.75), according to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

"These people still live in poverty, but their economic situation has taken a leap forward," Luis Saez, chief project co-ordinator of Proyecto Sierra y Selva Alta (Mountain and Rainforest Project) told EFE. "They can now send their children to university, they are self-employed and they have increased their production, improving their food security."

Rural to urban migration has also declined, Saez said.

The project, launched in 2015, has invested $US36 million ($A45 million) in 1,500 local businesses via direct funding, equipment and training.

For the most part, these businesses were created by peasants living in poverty or extreme poverty, keen on finding alternatives to rice and coffee cultivation, the two main activities in the area.

The crown jewel of the project is a butterfly house built in Palestina, a poor hamlet in the province of Rioja.

The lepidopterarium, managed by a local association composed mainly of women, houses over 5,000 species of butterflies, including endangered specimens, and has become an important tourist attraction, with an average of 30 daily visitors, as well as a crucial conservation effort.

Another initiative, launched by peasants in the town of Yuracyacu, is the breeding of guinea pigs, which are a traditional and emblematic part of the Andean diet.

The project will conclude in 2019 and its objective is for every one of its initiatives to be self-sustaining, ultimately contributing to eliminate poverty.