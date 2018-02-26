QUESTION TIME IN FEDERAL PARLIAMENT

WHAT WE LEARNED

* Michael McCormack is the new Nationals leader and deputy prime minister, taking over from Barnaby Joyce who now sits on the backbench.

* Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had sought a ministerial standards investigation into Joyce, but it's now called off because he quit the frontbench.

WHAT THE GOVERNMENT WANTED TO SPIN

* How Malcolm Turnbull put Australia on the world stage with his trip to Washington to meet with Donald Trump.

WHAT LABOR WANTED TO TALK ABOUT

* Why won't the government release the text of the coalition agreement between the Nationals and Liberals, which appears to tie the hands of the prime minister when it comes to disciplining ministers.

THEY SAID WHAT

"It is an agreement between two political parties. It is an administrative agreement only." - Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on coalition deal.

"How good it is that a nation can have a deputy prime minister from a little village like Marrar (town of 590 people in NSW) ... that says a lot about Australia." - new Nationals leader Michael McCormack.

"Deputy prime minister, are you still a climate change denier?" - Greens MP Adam Bandt.

"I refer to the prime minister's inept failure to enforce his own ministerial standards." - Labor leader Bill Shorten.

"The matter of compliance with ministerial standards is one I take very, very seriously." - Turnbull.

"My committee has been very efficient, actually. What we have done is streamline the processes for presentation of parliamentary papers to the parliament and, as such, we no longer meet." Nationals MP George Christensen on dormant joint committee on publications.

TWEETED

@annabelcrabb I think this is the first time in Australian history that the Prime Ministership and deputy prime ministership have both been held by former journos

@fitzhunter Darren Chester admits on @SkyNewsAust that he hasn't seen the #coalitionagreement either! #auspol #releasetheagreement

@AlboMP A new week and yet another new Minister for Infrastructure and Transport - let's hope this one knows Inland Rail doesn't go to Tasmania