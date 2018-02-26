New York (AFP) - Canadian forward Rick Nash wasted no time joining his new team after the Boston Bruins swung a deal with the New York Rangers to land the two-time Olympic gold medal winner.

Nash traded, suits up for Bruins on same day

The 33-year-old Canadian was traded to Boston on Sunday morning and just hours later he was on the ice with his new teammates in a 4-1 Bruins' loss to the host Buffalo Sabres.

Boston gave up a package of players, prospects and a draft pick to acquire Nash in an attempt to bolster their push for the NHL playoffs.

"It was a strange last few weeks in New York, but I've moved on and I'm excited about this opportunity," said Nash, who won gold with Canada at the 2010 Vancouver and 2014 Sochi Winter Games.

Nash was one of the most coveted players believed to be available ahead of the NHL's trading deadline on Monday.

The other big name mentioned on the trading block is Swedish all-star Erik Karlsson who plays defence for the Ottawa Senators.

The Rangers received forwards Ryan Spooner, Matt Beleskey, prospect Ryan Lindgren and two draft picks for Nash, who was the first overall pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets in the 2002 entry draft. The Rangers are trying to rebuild their team through trades and draft picks.

Nash joins a Bruins squad that ranks third in the Eastern Conference standings with 82 points. He is in the final year of his contract and was eligible to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Nash played 12 minutes against the Sabres, finishing with two shots on goal and two blocked shots.

He went to New York as part of a blockbuster deal with the Blue Jackets in 2012.

In 375 regular season games with the Rangers, he scored 145 goals. His best season was a 42-goal performance in 2014-15.

The Bruins made other news on Sunday, signing Brian Gionta, who was Team USA's captain at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Gionta, who led the Americans to a disappointing seventh-place finish in the men's hockey tournament, signed a one-year deal with the Bruins.