Linnett unlikely for Cowboys' NRL opener

North Queensland centre Kane Linnett is considered in serious doubt to face Cronulla in round one of the NRL, after it was confirmed he'd suffered a pectoral injury.

Kane Linnett has played 153 NRL games for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Linnett left the field midway through the second half of the Cowboys' 16-14 trial win over Melbourne on Friday night, when he attempted to tackle Ryan Papenhuyzen.

Linnett underwent scans on the weekend and has since returned home to Townsville while the remainder of the Cowboys' squad remain in camp on the Sunshine Coast.

While the full prognosis is not yet known, it's understood he is considered highly doubtful to be fit for the start of North Queensland's season on March 9.

The blow means Javid Bowen will likely start in the centres in Linnett's absence, with Gideon Gela-Mosby the other back-up outside back option.

It comes after Linnett was one of just three players to play every game of the injury-ravaged Cowboys' grand final season in 2017.