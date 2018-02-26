Vocus CEO exits amid 'challenging chapter'

Vocus chief executive Geoff Horth has left the company by mutual agreement with the board, a week after the telco posted a sharp fall in profit and cut its outlook.

Chairman Vaughan Bowen said Mr Horth, CEO since 2016, had served during "undoubtedly the most challenging chapter" in the company's history - dealing with a series of acquisitions and merger integrations as well as market volatility.

Vocus, which owns the iPrimus and dodo brands and last week reported a 21 per cent fall in first-half profit to $37.3 million, says it is searching for a new CEO.

The company last week also warned that the second half of the financial year was set to be more volatile.

It said it expected annual underlying earnings to come in between $365 million and $380 million - lower than its previous forecast of $370 million to $390 million.

The company said Mr Horth and the board have been in CEO succession talks since earlier this year as part of the company's renewal program.

He said Mr Horth's "unrelenting endeavour under the most trying of circumstances" has earned him wide-reaching respect in the company and from stakeholders.

Mr Horth was CEO of M2 Group for nearly five years before the merger with Vocus Communications in 2016.

Shares in Vocus were up four cents, or 1.7 per cent, at $2.41 on Monday.