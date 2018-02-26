News

Geely Auto shares surge on news of chairman's stake in Daimler

Reuters
Reuters /

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd <0175.HK> shares jumped as much as 8.8 percent after its chairman Li Shufu said he had built up a near 10 percent stake in Germany's Daimler <DAIGn.DE> - a $9 billion bet that he can access the Mercedes-Benz owner's technology.

The stock surged as high as to HK$26 in early trade, its highest level since Jan. 24. That compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index <.HSI>.

Li is expected to meet Daimler executives in Stuttgart on Monday, a source familiar with the matter has said, and hopes to meet top German government officials in Berlin.




(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

