Govt clings to tax cuts despite One Nation

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann hasn't given up on the federal government's company tax cuts even though the loss of key votes in the Senate suggest the plan is dead.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has reiterated her opposition to the cut, which would see the company tax rate fall to 25 per cent, from 30 per cent, for all businesses over the next decade.

Asked if this was the end of company tax cut in this term of the parliament, Senator Cormann said: "I hope not."

"Families around Australia absolutely need us to ensure that all businesses can have access to a globally competitive business tax rate," he told ABC radio.

"If we do not pass our business tax cuts in full, we will miss out on investment, we will miss out on growth, we will miss out on jobs and higher wages."

Writing in The Australian on Monday, Senator Hanson pointed to the government's "false claim" that company income taxes drive business investment.

"This is ridiculous - all it does is undermine my confidence in the government and their advisers," she said.

The loss of three One Nation votes in the upper house means the government's legislation will fail.

It needs nine of the 11-strong Senate crossbench to pass legislation, given Labor and the Greens are also opposed to the cuts.