Reliance Worldwide lifts HY profit 18%

Shares in plumbing supplies giant Reliance Worldwide have hit a record high after the company announced a 17.5 per cent lift in first-half net profit to $41.5 million.

Reliance's revenue for the six months to December 31 rose 28.3 per cent to $362.6 million and earnings surged 24.5 per cent as the company grew sales across all regions, with particular improvement in margins in the United States and Asia Pacific.

The company increased its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $150 to $155 million, from $145 to 150 million previously, and shares were up 32 cents, or 7.7 per cent, to a record $4.46 at 1206 AEDT.