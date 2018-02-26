Zip Co H1 loss more than doubles to $14.6m

Digital retail payments service Zip Co's first-half loss has more than doubled to $14.6 million, due to staff increases, from 90 to 149, and higher funding and transactional costs.

The company behind zipPay and zipMoney, which offers lines of credit to consumers, made $16 million in revenue during in the six months to December 31, more than double the $6.7 million it made in its previous first-half.

The Sydney based group says operating costs have now stabilised and it expects to achieve cashflow breakeven on a monthly basis in the second half.