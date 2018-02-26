Amaysim scraps dividend to focus on growth

Amaysim has reported a first-half net loss of $2.37 million, down from an $8.3 million profit a year earlier, after acquisition and new produc costs hit its bottom line.

The telecommunications and retail energy providers revenue for the six months to December 31 more than doubled to $294 million on the back of subscriber growth in its mobile and broadband businesses and the contribution of the Click energy business acquired in May.

The board has decided not to pay an interim dividend after the unfranked 4.0 cents per share delivered in 1H2017, saying instead the company would invest capital in the growth of the company, including reserving funds for any new acquisitions.