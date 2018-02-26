Pressure to stop 'reckless' payday loans

The federal opposition has put pressure on the Turnbull government to quickly pass stricter payday loan protections for consumers by introducing their own legislation.

Newly appointed Nationals leader Michael McCormack introduced legislation last year to cap the total payments on consumer leases and require all small amount credit contracts to have equal repayments and payment intervals.

But Labor's consumer affair spokesman Tim Hammond told parliament on Monday, despite bipartisan support, nothing had progressed.

In the meantime people are being trapped in a spiral of debt, the result of a circle of payday loans or rent-to-buy schemes, he said on Monday, introducing identical legislation.

"The government quite frankly has a choice, Mr Speaker, to show some leadership, to step up and vote for their own bill," Mr Hammond said.

The bill would also ban loan providers charging residual monthly fees when a consumer repays the loan early, and strengthen penalties as an incentive for providers and lessors to comply with the law.

"The reckless conduct of payday lenders has gone on too long," Labor MP Milton Dick said, backing the bill.