Border boss frustration 'understandable'

Home Affairs secretary Michael Pezzullo says he can understand the frustration of a senior officer who has been away from work for more than nine months while his conduct is investigated.

The conduct of Australian Border Force Commissioner Roman Quaedvlieg is under investigation.

Australian Border Force boss Roman Quaedvlieg has been on leave since late May amid an investigation into allegations he helped a junior staffer, with whom he had a relationship, secure work at Sydney airport.

"I can certainly understand why he is frustrated. It is frustrating to a lot of people. But there's also people who have to discharge their duties with professionalism and conscientiously," Mr Pezzullo told a Senate committee on Monday.

The investigation is now being overseen by Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet secretary Martin Parkinson.

Mr Pezzullo received a report into the investigation late last year but was tight-lipped on its status.

Crossbench senator Derryn Hinch said it didn't make sense a report was produced three months ago but Mr Quaedvlieg, who has accrued about $500,000 in salary payments while on leave, was still off duty.

"It might well be the case that it doesn't make sense, senator, but the processes are being applied very diligently," Mr Pezzullo said.