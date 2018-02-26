News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Report details university hazing rituals (clone 39320833)
Revealed: Shocking student 'hazing' rituals at uni colleges

Golf-Thomas wins Honda Classic in playoff for eighth PGA Tour title

Reuters
Reuters /

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Justin Thomas clinched his eighth PGA Tour victory when he won the Honda Classic in a playoff against Luke List in Florida on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Thomas birdied the first extra hole, sinking a three-foot putt at the par-five 18th at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens.
Earlier, Thomas (68) and fellow American List (69) finished regulation at eight-under 272, one stroke ahead of Swede Alex Noren.
Tiger Woods (70) was eight strokes behind in 12th place.
(Reporting by Andrew Both; editing by Ken Ferris)

Back To Top
feedback