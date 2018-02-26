New Nats leader McCormack vows to fight

Derided as a nobody and hailed as a unifying force, new Nationals leader Michael McCormack has vowed to be a fighter for regional Australia as the party recovers from heavy turbulence.

Despite a low profile, Michael McCormack has vowed to be a 'fighter' for regional Australia.

The fallout from Barnaby's Joyce affair and subsequent resignation led Nationals' whip Michelle Landy to liken the events of recent weeks to going through a war.

Despite McCormack's low profile, the new 53-year-old deputy prime minister now has to mend fences after surviving a late challenge from outspoken Queenslander George Christensen on Monday.

After growing up on family farms in the NSW Riverina, McCormack took up a cadetship at Wagga Wagga's Daily Advertiser newspaper.

By 1991 he was the editor.

At 27, it's claimed he was the youngest person in charge of a daily newspaper in Australia at the time.

His most strident public backer for the leadership, Victorian MP Darren Chester, was also a journalist.

"I'm not quite sure what that says about Darren and I," McCormack said.

After working as campaign director for former Riverina MP Kay Hull in 2004 and 2007, he won pre-selection to replace her.

McCormack counts "former feisty fighter" Hull as his mentor and guiding influence.

He stared down Liberal and Labor challengers at his first election in 2010, increasing the Nationals' hold on the seat.

McCormack considered challenging Joyce for the leadership in 2016 before deciding to give Warren Truss' heir apparent a clear path.

Tony Abbott made him a parliamentary secretary after the coalition won the 2013 election and he served as Malcolm Turnbull's small business minister after the government was returned in 2016.

McCormack took over the veterans' affairs and defence personnel portfolios in last year's pre-Christmas reshuffle.

Abbott's decision to award Prince Phillip a knighthood prompted McCormack to invite the then prime minister to the Royal Hotel in Grong Grong to feel the pulse of regional Australia.

It would take the PM's ear away from the "texting, latte-sipping, keyboard warriors who frequent the tapas bars of Sydney and Melbourne".

He has repeatedly apologised for a 1993 editorial in which he lamented "unfortunately gays are here" and called them "sordid" and "unnatural".

"How can these people call for rights when they're responsible for the greatest medical dilemma known to man -- AIDS," he wrote.

Now McCormack's got to steady the ship as the coalition desperately tries to get back on course after the Joyce scandal all but erased the government's strong start to the year.