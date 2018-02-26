BlueScope profit up 23%, extends buyback

Bluescope steel is extending its existing share buy-back by another $150 million after lifting its first-half net profit by 23 per cent to $441.2 million.

BlueScope Steel has lifted first-half net profit by 23 per cent and extended its share buy-back.

The steel maker says net profit lifted due to a restatement of deferred tax liabilities following the cut in the US.

Meanwhile, higher steel prices across all its segments has helped BlueScope lift sales revenue for the six months to December 31 by seven per cent to $5.48 billion.

The company says it will pay a partially-franked interim dividend of 6.0 cents per share, compared to a fully franked four cents a year ago.

This is the second time the company has extended its $150 million on-market share buy-back, after doing so at its 2017 full-year results announcement in August.

Chairman John Bevan says the board was pleased to approve the return of $340 million to shareholders through dividends and the on-market buy-back.

"The board believes the buy-back achieves an appropriate balance between retaining strong credit metrics, continuing to fund our growth opportunities and returning cash to shareholders," he said in a statement on Monday.