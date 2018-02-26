Man City thrash Arsenal to win League Cup

Pep Guardiola claimed his maiden English silverware as Manchester City thrashed Arsenal 3-0 in the League Cup final with Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva on target in a disappointingly one-sided showpiece.

Manchester City beat Arsenal to claim their fifth League Cup, and first under Pep Guardiola.

The first meeting between the sides in a domestic final was no classic but Spaniard Guardiola will not care after his side's class eventually shone through at a freezing Wembley Stadium.

City, who will win the Premier League title barring a monumental collapse, did not have to hit top gear to lift the trophy for the third time in five years.

Aguero's 18th-minute goal gave City a halftime lead and Arsenal withered after the break as Kompany prodded in from close range after 58 minutes before Silva thumped home a left-footer seven minutes later.

Arsenal's fans left in droves in the final 20 minutes while City's fans decorated the stadium with sky blue.

After a trophy-less first season in charge of City, Guardiola's career major trophy haul as a manager stands at 19, having won 11 with Barcelona and seven at Bayern Munich.

"It's important. We're so happy, and a big congratulations to all of Manchester City, and our fans," Guardiola said.

"This trophy is for Manchester City and not for me.

"The first half we were not good, there were a lot of mistakes, in the second half we played with a lot more courage and personality - we were outstanding."

Arsenal have lost a record six League Cup finals and it remains the only silverware manager Arsene Wenger has not won.

"We self-inflicted our punishment," he said.

"We had an unbelievable chance at 0-0 and then gave them a goal."

For all City's dazzling football this season, the breakthrough came from an old-fashioned 70 metre hoof forward by keeper Claudio Bravo.

Aguero got the better of Shkodran Mustafi all too easily and as the Arsenal defender stopped and appealed for a foul that never was, the Argentine advanced to dink a delicate finish over David Ospina.

Arsenal barely conjured a chance apart from early on when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang somehow failed to beat Bravo from close range.

Kompany went close with a deflected effort and the next time the Belgian defender found himself in the Arsenal box, he poked out a leg to divert Ilkay Gundogan's low cross into the net.

The goal should have been ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), being used on Sunday for the first time in a cup final in England.

"The second goal is offside. I don't know, we accepted the VAR, I just watched it again," Wenger said.

"It's a mystery for me how you can watch that on replay and not give offside."

When Silva buried a low shot past Ospina from Danilo's pass seven minutes later it threatened to get ugly for Arsenal.