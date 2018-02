Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack has been confirmed as the new deputy prime minister after winning the Nationals leadership.

Michael McCormack is the new federal leader of the Nationals, replacing Barnaby Joyce.

The Riverina MP has replaced Barnaby Joyce who quit after weeks of controversy surrounding his extra-marital affair with a former staffer who is now pregnant.

Mr McCormack, 53, was confirmed as Nationals leader at a partyroom meeting on Monday morning in Canberra having been challenged by George Christensen.