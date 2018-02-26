Stocks to watch on the Australian stock exchange:

AYS - AMAYSIM - down 9 cents, or 5.9 per cent, at $1.435

Amaysim is dragged to a $2.4 million first-half loss, from an $8.3 million profit in its previous first half.

AAD - ARDENT LEISURE - up 6.5 cents, or 3.4 per cent, at $1.95

Theme parks and entertainment centres operator Ardent Leisure has narrowed its first-half loss as attendances improve at the Dreamworld theme park on the Gold Coast, where there was a fatal accident in October 2016.

BSL - BLUESCOPE STEEL - up 66.5 cents, or 4.3 per cent, at $$16.155

Bluescope steel is extending its existing share buy-back by another $150 million after lifting its first-half net profit by 23 per cent to $441.2 million.

NCM - NEWCREST MINING - down 17 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $21.95

Gold miner Newcrest has agreed to buy a 27.1 per cent stake in Toronto-listed Lundin Gold for $US250 million ($A318.8 million).

QBE - QBE INSURANCE - down 27.5 cents, or 2.6 per cent, at $$10.455

A significant impairment of goodwill and a write-down of deferred tax assets following the reduction in the US corporate tax rate has dragged insurance giant QBE to a $US1.25 billion ($A1.6 billion) full-year loss.

SHV - SELECT HARVESTS - up 4 cents, or 0.8 per cent, at $$4.89

The final week of company earnings reporting season kicks off.

Z1P - ZIP CO - down 11.5 cents, or 9.7 per cent, at $1.07

Digital retail payments service Zip Co's first-half loss has more than doubled to $14.6 million, due to staff increases, from 90 to 149, and higher funding and transactional costs.