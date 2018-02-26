Paris (AFP) - Russia's Karen Khachanov claimed his second career title on Sunday when he beat France's Lucas Pouille 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the final of the Marseille ATP tournament.

Khachanov wins in Marseille for second career title

The 21-year-old Khachanov, the Dubai-based world number 47, won his maiden title at Chengdu in 2016.

Khachanov hit 16 aces in the one-hour, 49-minute clash to deny Pouille who was the champion in nearby Montpellier just two weeks ago.

"It's the second title in my career, so I am extremely happy," said Khachanov. "I just need to keep working and keep going. I think both of us played a good match, really solid, and just a few points made the difference."