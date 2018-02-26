McCormack set to secure Nats leadership

Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack is expected to become the new Nationals leader to replace Barnaby Joyce.

Federal Nationals MPs and senators will gather for a special party meeting at 8am in Parliament House where Mr Joyce will formally stand down after weeks of fall out surrounding his marriage break-up and a relationship with a former staffer who is now pregnant.

Acting Nationals Leader Bridget McKenzie is hoping for a smooth transition to the leadership, a position she says in the past has been uncontested.

NSW MP David Gillespie withdrew from the race on Sunday afternoon.

There had been speculation that Agriculture Minister and staunch Joyce supporter, David Littleproud, could have a tilt, but late on Sunday he said he would not stand.

Senator McKenzie also wants the coalition agreement with the Liberals that was made after the 2016 election to remain in place.

Labor frontbencher Joel Fitzgibbon believes such statements are "meaningless" when Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is keeping the agreement a secret.

"Worse, Malcolm Turnbull has been spending taxpayers' money to engage highly paid lawyers to keep it a secret," he said in a statement.

"If he is going to rely on the support of a dysfunctional National Party, surely the Australian people need to know what is in that agreement."