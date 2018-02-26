Nats point finger at Libs over Joyce leak

Nationals MP Andrew Broad has suggested the Liberal Party leaked the details of a woman accusing Barnaby Joyce of sexual harassment.

The Victorian MP says the Nationals were not behind the release of the the name of Catherine Marriott, a former West Australian Rural Woman of the Year.

"I've made some investigation of my own and I believe the due processes of the National Party have held, have been very thorough and the leaks have not come from the National Party," he told ABC TV on Sunday night.

"I know of a Liberal MP who had access to that letter when we had not seen it."

When asked if he was blaming the Liberals for the leak, Mr Broad said: "I'm just saying that I was aware that a Liberal MP has access to it".

He declined to name the MP in question.

Ms Marriott broke her silence on Saturday and said she never intended the explosive allegations - denied by Mr Joyce - to go public.

She had asked the party to undertake a formal and confidential investigation to ensure there was accountability.

"This complaint was not made solely to address the incident against me - it is about speaking up against inappropriate behaviour by people in powerful positions," she said in a statement.

Mr Joyce called the allegations "spurious and defamatory" when he resigned as party leader and deputy prime minister on Friday.

It came after weeks of scandal about his relationship with former media adviser Vikki Campion, now pregnant with his child.

Mr Joyce called for the sexual harassment allegation to be referred to police.

The former leader's replacement will be selected on Monday, with Veterans Affairs Minister Michael McCormack considered the most likely successor.