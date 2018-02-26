Brennan heaps the pressure on money-man Taylor

After demanding marquee-player dollars, Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan says re-signed halfback Ash Taylor must now "walk the walk" and produce marquee-player form.

Brennan challenged Taylor to take ownership of the Titans after a hot and cold display in Saturday's 20-14 NRL trial loss to the Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

It was Taylor's first game since signing a three-year, $1 million-plus a season deal until the end of 2021 last October.

"If you are going to put your hand out for it you've got to walk the walk," Brennan said of Taylor.

"Look, I have got the utmost confidence he will get there.

"(But) there is a lot of work to be done yet with Ash.

"You watch (Johnathan) Thurston and in the 80th minute (of Friday's testimonial) he comes up with a freakish play, and Ash has aspirations to get to those heights.

"He needs to watch JT and learn how to control a football match and come up with the right play at the right time."

Taylor showed flashes of brilliance in his first hitout of 2018, scoring the opening try of their trial against the Warriors.

But Brennan demanded more from the Titans' highest paid player.

"With Ash, I've said all along, he's got all the accolades and he's got the salary but he needs to start stepping up and owning this football team," he said.

"I thought he did it in patches (against the Warriors) but when you ask your halfback to own your football team he needs to do it for 80 minutes.

"Last year he had a senior half around him in (five-eighth) Tyrone (Roberts).

"This year he is the senior half and he needs to own the footy team - but I am confident he can do that."

The Warriors trial was their final hitout before their March 11 season opener against Canberra.

They were thrashed 38-10 by Brisbane in their other trial.