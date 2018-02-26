Freo coach encouraged despite AFL loss

Fremantle coach Ross Lyon liked what he saw.

Ross Lyon insisted he saw some positive things in the Dockers' pre-season defeat to Adelaide.

Despite losing to Adelaide by 10 points in Sunday's AFL pre-season game, Lyon is encouraged by his club's performance.

"We want to play a more combative brand. I felt in the contest we were better," Lyon said.

"We moved the ball quicker, we have been a bit stagnant the last couple of years.

"It wasn't perfect, but there was a bit to like for us."

Lyon's Dockers trailed by 29 points at halftime of the trial game in Strathalbyn, about 60km south-east of Adelaide.

But Freo came back in style to hold a nine-point lead 17 minutes into the last quarter.

The Crows then kicked three late goals to pinch victory as Lyon deliberately distanced himself from his players.

Instead of barking orders in the final minutes, Lyon and his assistant coaches remained silent.

"We just wanted to leave a big space between the leadership on the ground and the (coaches) box, so we just let it unfold," Lyon said.

"They (players) did bits and pieces right but a couple ... were something they should have done better.

"But we let that unfold, so we get some really good learnings out of that ... there were some things we could have driven harder but it was a really good learning opportunity."