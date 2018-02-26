News

Germany, France urge Russia to pressure Syria government on eastern Ghouta

Reuters
Reuters /

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leaders of Germany and France urged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call to put "maximum" pressure on the Syrian government to stop fighting in eastern Ghouta, a German government spokesman said on Sunday.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Emmanuel Macron made clear that a ceasefire was the basis for progress towards a political solution in the framework of the U.N.-led Geneva peace process, the German spokesman said.


(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Dale Hudson)

