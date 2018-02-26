Today's Birthday 26/2

Today's Birthday, February 26: Jacqui Lambie, Australian politician, (1971 - ).

Today's Birthday, February 26: Jacqui Lambie, Australian politician, (1971 - ).

A fiery senator who attracted criticism and sympathy in almost equal measure, Jacqui Lambie tearfully announced her resignation from the Senate at the end of 2017 after she confirmed her dual citizenship.

Lambie was renowned for showing passion and authenticity, with famous addresses to Parliament including her plea over the Turnbull Government's proposal to cut welfare to low-income earners.

"I want you to know that's what it's like to be at the bottom of the crap pile, through no fault of our own, for many of us," an emotional Lambie told the Senate in March.

Courting controversy, she said supporters of Sharia Law should leave Australia while introducing legislation banning Muslim women from wearing the burqa in public.

Attorney-General George Brandis said the Senate had benefited from her wisdom, experience and passion, while Labor frontbencher Doug Cameron said federal politics needed "less lawyers, more Lambies."

Born in north-western Tasmania, Lambie was raised in a public housing estate in Devonport. She left school in Year 11 and joined the army, rising to corporal over several years of service.

Lambie was medically discharged after sustaining injuries during a field exercise. This was followed by a 10-year battle with the Department of Veterans' Affairs over compensation claims.

A single mother of two boys, Lambie's decade-long battle for compensation from the defence forces - culminating in treatment for depression as well as alcohol and pharmaceutical abuse - sent her life into a downward spiral.

After a suicide attempt, Lambie received psychological help and turned her life around.

Her first foray into politics was with Tasmanian Labor senator Nick Sherry. She then campaigned as an independent before joining the Palmer United Party in 2012. Two years later she left the party following a nasty spat with leader Clive Palmer.

She founded the Jacqui Lambie Network in 2015.

Since resigning from the Senate at the end of 2017 Lambie told a Tasmanian radio station "You can't keep a bloody Lambie down. I'm going to have another swing at it."

Most recently Lambie expelled her Senate replacement, the mayor of north-west Tasmania Steve Martin, from her party after he refused to step aside, accusing him of not upholding the party's values of mateship, respect and integrity.