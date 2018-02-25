Gray in strife in Power AFL loss to Eagles

Star Port Adelaide forward Robbie Gray could miss the start of the AFL season through suspension after unleashing a dangerous bump on West Coast defender Jeremy McGovern in Sunday's practice match at Leederville Oval.

Lewis Jetta of the West Coast during the trial against Port Adelaide.

Eagles speedster Lewis Jetta kicked a 55m goal in the dying minutes to lift West Coast to a two-point win, 8.8 (56) to 8.6 (54).

Gray collected McGovern with a glancing blow to the head late in the first quarter after electing to bump instead of going for the ball.

McGovern had his head over the ball at the time, and lay dazed on the ground for a short time after being collected.

He was ruled out for the rest of the match

Although Gray wasn't reported for the incident, it's sure to be assessed by the AFL's Match Review Officer Michael Christian.

The potential loss of Gray for Port's season opener against Fremantle on March 24 will leave.the Power sweating.

However, Power coach Ken Hinkley hopes Gray will be cleared, especially after seeing Richmond captain Trent Cotchin cleared for a bump on Dylan Shiel in last year's preliminary final.

"It's always a concern if you've got any player in doubt, you don't want that," Hinkley said.

"Robbie's not that sort of player. They were both going at the ball.

"I think I saw one late last year similar in a contest in a final. You go hard at the ball."

Eagles coach Adam Simpson said McGovern had suffered a concussion, albeit minor.

"He was keen to play, but we didn't want to take any risks," Simpson said.

"He was pretty coherent. He was giving a fair few instructions on the bench. He looked pretty sharp to me."

Port Adelaide's new recruits were quiet against the Eagles.

Jack Watts (nine disposals, one goal), Lindsay Thomas (four disposals), Jack Trengove (11 disposals) and Steven Motlop (eight possessions) were rarely sighted.

Former Power midfielder Brendon Ah Chee made several mistakes in his Eagles debut, finishing with 10 disposals.

Forward Liam Ryan was lively, but lacked polish on several promising attacking forays, and slammed a 20m set shot into the post at a crucial time in the final term.

West Coast were missing Nic Naitanui, Josh Kennedy, Willie Rioli, and Eric Mackenzie from their best side, while Port were minus Tom Rockliff, Sam Gray, Chad Wingard, Jared Polec, and Matthew Broadbent.