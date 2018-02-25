AFL investigating racial abuse in Perth

The AFL is investigating an alleged racist comment made by a member of the crowd to other fans during West Coast's two-point pre-season win over Port Adelaide at Leederville Oval on Sunday.

Tensions threatened to boil over in the crowd in the moments following the final siren after a man allegedly racially abused a group of fans during the final quarter.

The man allegedly called the group "n*****s" before leaving the ground to avoid capture.

The man's friends, who were supporting Port Adelaide, apologised to the crowd around them for the alleged racial slur.

But tensions remained high for the remainder of the match, and the man's friends were confronted by the group after the final siren.

The two groups were eventually separated, with no punches thrown.

The AFL will look through vision in an attempt to identify the man who allegedly racially abused the group.

"The AFL does not tolerate anti-social behaviour on any level, and it will be dealt with as swiftly and quickly as possible," an AFL spokesperson said.

Just last year, Adelaide star Eddie Betts said racism was wrecking his enjoyment of the game after being subjected to racial abuse during the round-three Showdown against Port Adelaide.