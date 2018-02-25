Poland's Mierzejewski stars in Sydney's derby win over Wanderers

Sydney, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Polish winger Adrian Mierzejewski scored twice as champions Sydney FC came from a goal down to outclass Western Sydney Wanderers 3-1 in the A-League Sydney derby on Sunday.

The Wanderers scored the opener off a fumble by Sydney FC keeper Andrew Redmayne to lead after nine minutes through Spanish striker Oriol Riera.

But Mierzejewski took charge with two superb goals, one off a thunderous free kick, with Brazilian striker Bobo sealing the win with a third goal 17 minutes from time.

The dominant win pushed the Sky Blues out to a 11-point lead over the Newcastle Jets after 21 games.

Jets substitute Joey Champness hit a late winner as Ernie Merrick's team downed Brisbane Roar 1-0 in Brisbane.

The three points ensured Newcastle, wooden spooners last season, will play in the top six end-of-season play-offs.

Neil Kilkenny came back to haunt his former side while Adam Taggart scored a 97th-minute winner to lift Perth Glory to a 2-1 win over Melbourne City in Perth.

It was unwanted former City player Kilkenny who grabbed the equaliser for Perth after 84 minutes following Daniel Arzani's cracking goal just on the break.

Glory kept in the reckoning for the play-offs after Taggart scored deep in stoppage time to defeat the 10-man Melbourne City.

Third-placed City played the last 25 minutes with 10 men after Dutch defender Bart Schenkeveld was dismissed for a second yellow card.

Two first-half goals to Melbourne Victory laid the platform for an emphatic 3-0 win over a 10-man Adelaide United in Melbourne.

Two days after arriving back from Shanghai following a 4-1 defeat against SIPG in the Asian Champions League, Victory got back to winning ways to consolidate their top-four ambitions in the A-League.

For the Reds half-time Slovenian substitute Dzengis Cavusevic received a red card before Besart Berisha tapped in a third goal as the home side pressed home their advantage.

The Central Coast Mariners broke through after 11 matches without a win with a first-half stoppage time goal by Danny De Silva in a 1-0 victory over the Wellington Phoenix.

rsm/kaf