Gorton staffer Ainsley Gotto dies at 71

Ainsley Gotto, the principal private secretary to former prime minister John Gorton, has died aged 71.

Ms Gotto was appointed to the role in her early 20s, and worked Mr Gorton between 1968 and 1971 before becoming a well-regarded businesswoman.

Former PM Tony Abbott paid tribute Ms Gotto, describing her as a 50-year "stalwart" of the Liberal Party.

"She was a proud Liberal and throughout her life gave back to (Liberal Party) including during my time as opposition leader," he tweeted on Sunday night.

Dumped Gorton-era minister Dudley Erwin famously described Ms Gotto by saying: "it's shapely, it wiggles, and it's name is Ainsley Gotto".