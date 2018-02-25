Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the first one-day international between New Zealand and England innings in Hamilton on Sunday:
England
J. Roy b Santner 49
J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 4
J. Root b Munro 71
E. Morgan c Southee b Sodhi 8
B. Stokes c Taylor b Santner 12
J. Buttler run out (Southee) 79
M. Ali c Guptill b Sodhi 28
C. Woakes c and b Boult 11
D. Willey not out 11
T. Curran not out 0
Extras: (b1, lb4, w6) 11
Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 284
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Bairstow), 2-89 (Roy), 3-104 (Morgan), 4-139 (Stokes), 5-181 (Root), 6-228 (Ali), 7-253 (Woakes), 8-284 (Buttler)
Did not bat: A. Rashid
Bowling: Southee 10-1-47-0 (2w), Boult 10-0-64-2 (3w), Santner 10-0-54-2, de Grandhomme 4-0-20-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-2 (1w), Munro 6-0-31-1
New Zealand
M. Guptill c Stokes b Woakes 13
C. Munro c Buttler b Woakes 6
K. Williamson c Buttler b Willey 8
R. Taylor st Buttler b Rashid 113
T. Latham c Root b Stokes 79
H. Nicholls c Roy b Curran 0
C. de Grandhomme c Buttler b Stokes 2
M. Santner not out 45
T. Southee not out 8
Extras: (lb5, w8) 13
Total (for 7 wickets; 49.2 overs) 287
Fall of wickets: 1-6 (C Munro), 2-27 (Williamson), 3-27 (Guptill), 4-205 (Latham), 5-206 (Nicholls), 6-215 (de Grandhomme), 7-244 (Taylor)
Bowling: Willey 6-1-26-1, Woakes 8.2-0-47-2 (1w), Curran 10-0-65-1 (2w), Stokes 8-0-43-2 (2w), Ali 5-0-30-0, Rashid 10-0-55-1 (1w), Root 2-0-16-0 (2w)
Toss: New Zealand
Result: New Zealand won by three wickets
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
afp