Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Completed scoreboard in the first one-day international between New Zealand and England innings in Hamilton on Sunday:



England

J. Roy b Santner 49

J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 4

J. Root b Munro 71

E. Morgan c Southee b Sodhi 8

B. Stokes c Taylor b Santner 12

J. Buttler run out (Southee) 79

M. Ali c Guptill b Sodhi 28

C. Woakes c and b Boult 11

D. Willey not out 11

T. Curran not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb4, w6) 11

Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 284

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Bairstow), 2-89 (Roy), 3-104 (Morgan), 4-139 (Stokes), 5-181 (Root), 6-228 (Ali), 7-253 (Woakes), 8-284 (Buttler)

Did not bat: A. Rashid

Bowling: Southee 10-1-47-0 (2w), Boult 10-0-64-2 (3w), Santner 10-0-54-2, de Grandhomme 4-0-20-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-2 (1w), Munro 6-0-31-1



New Zealand

M. Guptill c Stokes b Woakes 13

C. Munro c Buttler b Woakes 6

K. Williamson c Buttler b Willey 8

R. Taylor st Buttler b Rashid 113

T. Latham c Root b Stokes 79

H. Nicholls c Roy b Curran 0

C. de Grandhomme c Buttler b Stokes 2

M. Santner not out 45

T. Southee not out 8

Extras: (lb5, w8) 13

Total (for 7 wickets; 49.2 overs) 287

Fall of wickets: 1-6 (C Munro), 2-27 (Williamson), 3-27 (Guptill), 4-205 (Latham), 5-206 (Nicholls), 6-215 (de Grandhomme), 7-244 (Taylor)

Bowling: Willey 6-1-26-1, Woakes 8.2-0-47-2 (1w), Curran 10-0-65-1 (2w), Stokes 8-0-43-2 (2w), Ali 5-0-30-0, Rashid 10-0-55-1 (1w), Root 2-0-16-0 (2w)

Toss: New Zealand

Result: New Zealand won by three wickets

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

