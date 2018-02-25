How Aussies fared at the 2018 Olympics

GRETA SMALL - women's alpine skiing
Downhill 20th, Super-G 31st, Alpine combined DNF
HARRY LAIDLAW - men's alpine skiing
Giant Slalom DSQ
DOMINIC DEMSCHAR - men's alpine skiing
Giant slalom 33rd, Slalom DSQ
DAVID MARI - men's bobsleigh
Two-man 21st, Four-man 25th
LUCAS MATA - men's bobsleigh
Two-man 21st, Four-man 25th
LACHLAN REIDY - men's bobsleigh
Four-man 25th
HAYDEN SMITH - men's bobsleigh
Four-man 25th
BARBARA JEZERSEK - women's cross-country skiing
10km free 33rd, 15km skiathlon 39th, Team sprint eliminated
AIMEE WATSON - women's cross-country skiing
10km free 68th, Sprint classic 58th
JESSICA YEATON - women's cross-country skiing
10km free 41st, 15km skiathlon 50th, Sprint classic 48th, Team sprint eliminated, 30km mass start 42nd
CASEY WRIGHT - women's cross-country skiing
10km free 81st, Sprint classic 63rd
CALLUM WATSON - men's cross-country skiing
15km free 70th, 30km skiathlon 58th, Team sprint eliminated, 50km mass start 58th
PHILLIP BELLINGHAM - men's cross-country skiing
15km free 77th, Sprint classic 65th, Team sprint eliminated, 50km mass start 56th
EKATERINA ALEXANDROVSKAYA - figure skating
Pairs 18th
HARLEY WINDSOR - figure skating
Pairs 18th
KAILANI CRAINE - figure skating
Women's 17th
BRENDAN KERRY - figure skating
Men's 20th
LAURA PEEL - women's freestyle skiing
Aerials fifth
DANIELLE SCOTT - women's freestyle skiing
Aerials 12th
LYDIA LASSILA - women's freestyle skiing
Aerials 20th
SAMANTHA WELLS - women's freestyle skiing
Aerials 23rd
DAVID MORRIS - men's freestyle skiing
Aerials 10th
MATT GRAHAM - men's freestyle skiing
Moguls second
JAMES MATHESON - men's freestyle skiiing
Moguls 14th
ROHAN CHAPMAN-DAVIES - men's freestyle skiiing
Moguls 22nd
BRODIE SUMMERS - men's freestyle skiing
Moguls DNS
JAKARA ANTHONY - women's freestyle skiing
Moguls fourth
BRITT COX - women's freestyle skiing
Moguls fifth
MADII HIMBURY - women's freestyle skiing
Moguls 20th
CLAUDIA GUELI - women's freestyle skiing
Moguls 23rd
SAMI KENNEDY-SIM - women's freestyle skiing
Ski cross eighth
ANTON GRIMUS - men's freestyle skiing
Ski cross 30th
RUSSELL HENSHAW - men's freestyle skiing
Slopestyle 19th
ALEXANDER FERLAZZO - luge
Men's 28th
DEANNA LOCKETT - women's short track skating
1500m 15th, 1000m - penalised (eliminated)
ANDY JUNG - men's short track skating
500m DNF, 1500m 16th
JOHN FARROW - skeleton
Men's 19th
JACLYN NARRACOTT - skeleton
Women's 16th
EMILY ARTHUR - women's snowboard
Halfpipe 11th
HOLLY CRAWFORD - women's snowboard
Halfpipe 13th
SCOTT JAMES - men's snowboard
Halfpipe third
KENT CALLISTER - men's snowboard
Halfpipe 10th
NATE JOHNSTONE - men's snowboard
Halfpipe 22nd
JESSICA RICH - women's snowboard
Slopestyle DNS, Big air 13th
TESS COADY - women's snowboard
Slopestyle DNS, Big air DNS
JARRYD HUGHES - men's snowboard
Snowboard cross second
ALEX PULLIN - men's snowboard
Snowboard cross sixth
CAMERON BOLTON - men's snowboard
Snowboard cross 10th
ADAM LAMBERT - men's snowboard
Snowboard cross 29th
BELLE BROCKHOFF - women's snowboard
Snowboard cross 11th
DANIEL GREIG - men's speed skating
500m 21st, 1000m 22nd