Giants and Crows draw in AFLW thriller

Adelaide coach Bec Goddard says her team has to win all of their remaining matches, after the defending AFLW champions fought back to earn a draw against Greater Western Sydney on Sunday.

Both teams battled hard in teeming rain at Blacktown, in Sydney's west, where the Crows trailed for most of the game before salvaging a 2.7 (19) to 2.7 (19) draw.

Adelaide scored the first ten points of the final quarter to earn their only lead of the game, before GWS notched a behind to square the contest.

Conditions made it hard to produce flowing passages of play and clean handling, with goals and marks at a premium.

Much of the march was conducted at ground level, where both teams scrabbled furiously for possession in front of 2.409 spectators.

Both clubs sit six points outside the top two with three rounds to go.

"You've just got to try and win them all," Goddard said of her team's position.

"It feels like a loss, because we really had the opportunity I think and the girls are really disappointed."

Her frustration was shared by Giants coach Alan McConnell.

"It''s not a great outcome for either team, it makes life pretty difficult," McConnell said.

"I'm pretty frustrated, I thought we were the better team, but when you have ten minutes as poor as our first ten in the last quarter you pay the price."

Alicia Eva tallied 22 touches for GWS and Angela Foley 19 for Adelaide, with the Crows' Ebony Marinoff laying 19 tackles.

Each team scored once in the first quarter, with Rebecca Beeson hitting the target for GWS and returning vice-captain Courtney Cramey replying for Adelaide as the teams went to the break level.

"The first quarter I think we had the footy 79 per cent in our forward half, we didn't really make them pay, and that's an opportunity to put teams away," Goddard said.

Cora Staunton kicked the only goal of the second quarter from a free-kick, with the Giants leading by eight at the break.

Scoring became even tougher in a goalless third quarter in which the Giants added two behinds to the Crows one.

"I think GWS were first to the footy in the middle patch and you get rewarded when you are first to the footy," Goddard said.

"The effort in the fourth quarter in particular, the girls did't give up, so you can't criticise too heavily when you see that kind of effort."