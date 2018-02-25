Tigers, Crows tune up with AFL wins

Last year's grand finalists Richmond and Adelaide have tuned up for the 2018 AFL premiership campaign with pre-season series wins.

The reigning premiers showed no signs of a hangover in an 87-point demolition of Essendon in Wangaratta, while the Crows scored a come-from-behind 10-point win over Fremantle in Strathalbyn.

Bryce Gibbs starred in his first match for Adelaide with 27 possessions and a goal in the 13.13 (91) to 12.9 (81) win on Sunday.

After trailing by 29 points at halftime, the Dockers fought back to lead by 10 points in the dying minutes, but Tom Lynch and Cam Ellis-Yolmen goaled inside the last minute to snatch the win.

"Winning wasn't the be-all and end-all today but it's always nice to come on the positive side of the ledger," Crows coach Don Pyke said.

"It was a difficult day from the forwards' viewpoint because there just wasn't the space to move the ball.

"It created a different set of challenges but I thought we adapted pretty well for the majority of the time, but at times were were guilty of over-use in trying to find a free player."

Nat Fyfe, who spent more time in the forward half, was back to his Brownlow Medal-winning best with 27 touches and two goals.

Tigers superstar Dustin Martin started the way he finished his record-breaking season with 24 possessions and a goal in his side's 19.10 (124) to 5.7 (37) win.

"We saw our brand re-established, we play as a hunter and our boys showed that," coach Damien Hardwick said.

Shai Bolton didn't play in the grand final, but the young Tiger showed he's ready to take the next step this season with three goals.

Bombers recruits Devon Smith (26 disposals) and Adam Saad (15 touches and a goal) impressed in their first hit-outs, while Jake Stringer, who sustained a nasty head gash, was quiet with just six possessions.

Richmond pair Toby Nankervis and David Astbury and Essendon midfielder Zach Merrett will be monitored after sustaining head knocks.

Melbourne kicked off the pre-season series with an emphatic 53-point win over North Melbourne at Kingston Twins Oval in Tasmania.

Mature-aged Demons draftee Bayley Fritsch made a strong case for a round one debut, the 21-year-old booting three goals and handing off another in the 19.10 (124) to 11.5 (71) victory on Saturday.

"He certainly played well and he's certainly putting his hand up," Melbourne coach Simon Goodwin said.

"Round one might be an opportunity for him."

Veteran Demons defender Jordan Lewis suffered calf tightness and was benched early as a precaution.