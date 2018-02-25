Weight drop to help Missrock in Newmarket

A weight drop for Missrock in the Newmarket Handicap has trainer Robbie Laing eagerly awaiting the Group One sprint.

Laing is expecting Missrock to receive 52kg in the $1.25 million sprint on the straight course at Flemington on March 10..

Missrock finished third behind Redkirk Warrior and Redzel in the Lightning Stakes (1000m) at Flemington on February 17, carrying 56.5kg under weight-for-age conditions.

"Missrock drops to 52 kilos, they tell me, for the Newmarket," Laing said.

"She came through the race terrific. Last week all she did was go down the beach and have a bit of a splash around.

"She's jumping out of her skin. It's great to be able to give her a week of doing nothing."

Depending on Missrock's performance in the Newmarket, Laing plans to take her to Sydney.

Missrock has previously raced in Sydney winning the Percy Sykes Stakes at Randwick as a two-year-old in 2016 and last year finishing second in the Sapphire Stakes at that track.

Laing is planning another assault on the Sapphire before a return to Adelaide for the Sangster Stakes and Goodwood, races Missrock ran fourth and second in respectively last year.

While the Newmarket is still two weeks away, Laing is considering sending a couple of two-year-old fillies to Sydney.

Tatiara and an as yet unnamed Fastnet Rock youngster are being sent north for a change of scenery.

Laing said he was awaiting a name for the Fastnet Rock filly from the registrar saying she had performed well in jump-outs at Cranbourne.

Tatiara has raced twice, finishing last in the Blue Diamond Fillies Preview, before finishing fourth at Sandown on February 14.

"She's a very good filly. She's just starting to learn about it," Laing said.

"She sat out the back at Caulfield getting hit in the face with dirt, wondering what was going on, then next time we put the blinkers on, she went crazy in front and only got run down late."