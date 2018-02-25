Melandri sweeps World Superbike opener

Italian veteran Marco Melandri has pipped defending world champion Jonathan Rea by just 0.021 of a second to complete a sweep of the Superbike World Championship opening round at Phillip Island.

Marco Melandri celebrates his clean sweep in the World Superbike round at Phillip Island.

The oldest rider in the field at 35, Melandri had already produced a masterclass on Saturday to take the opening race win.

And the Ducati rider ensured he departed Australia with a maximum 50 points to start the season by edging past Rea's Kawasaki in a drag race the line to win by less than a wheel length in race two on Sunday.

Impressive Spaniard Xavi Fores (Ducati) was third.

Seven different riders held the lead across the 22 laps, which featured a compulsory pit stop between laps 10 and 12, and the top seven finishers were split by less than three seconds.

"It was a really crazy race and really difficult to make a plan for the last lap," said Melandri.

"With three or four laps to go I found my speed and rhythm, but then Rea was amazing on the brakes at turn one on the last lap, and very smart at turn two, so I then had to make a revised plan to get past him."

Rea, who is aiming to win a fourth successive world title, was relieved to finish on the podium after a disappointing fifth place in race one.

"In one sense I am happy to survive here," said Rea who had been battling the flu.

"My last two weeks have been crazy. I had surgery two weeks ago on my finger, I had two huge crashes in testing last week, and I've been sick since Wednesday - so it was probably the worst preparation I've ever had for a first round."

Melandri leads the championship from Britain's Tom Sykes (33), then Rea (31) and Fores (29).