CORRECTED: Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard after the England innings in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.
England
J. Roy b Santner 49
J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 4
J. Root b Munro 71
E. Morgan c Southee b Sodhi 8
B. Stokes c Taylor b Santner 12
J. Buttler run out (Southee) 79
M. Ali c Guptill b Sodhi 28
C. Woakes c and b Boult 11
D. Willey not out 11
T. Curran not out 0
Extras: (b1, lb4, w6) 11
Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 284
Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Bairstow), 2-89 (Roy), 3-104 (Morgan), 4-139 (Stokes), 5-181 (Root), 6-228 (Ali), 7-253 (Woakes), 8-284 (Buttler)
Did not bat: A. Rashid
Bowling: Southee 10-1-48-0 (2w), Boult 10-0-64-2 (3w), Santner 10-0-54-2, de Grandhomme 4-0-20-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-2 (1w), Munro 6-0-31-1
Toss: New Zealand
Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)