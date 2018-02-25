Cricket: New Zealand v England scoreboard

Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - Scoreboard after the England innings in the opening one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

England

J. Roy b Santner 49

J. Bairstow c Taylor b Boult 4

J. Root b Munro 71

E. Morgan c Southee b Sodhi 8

B. Stokes c Taylor b Santner 12

J. Buttler run out (Southee) 79

M. Ali c Guptill b Sodhi 28

C. Woakes c and b Boult 11

D. Willey not out 12

T. Curran not out 0

Extras: (b1, lb4, w6) 11

Total (8 wkts, 50 overs) 285

Fall of wickets: 1-10 (Bairstow), 2-89 (Roy), 3-104 (Morgan), 4-139 (Stokes), 5-181 (Root), 6-228 (Ali), 7-253 (Woakes), 8-284 (Buttler)

Did not bat: A. Rashid

Bowling: Southee 10-1-48-0 (2w), Boult 10-0-64-2 (3w), Santner 10-0-54-2, de Grandhomme 4-0-20-0, Sodhi 10-0-63-2 (1w), Munro 6-0-31-1

Toss: New Zealand

Umpires: Ruchira Palliyaguruge (SRI), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)