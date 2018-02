Hamilton, New Zealand, Feb 25, 2018 (AFP) - - England made 285 for eight after being sent into bat in the first one-day international against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday.

Jos Buttler was run out for 79 while Joe Root made 71.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult, Mitch Santner and Ish Sodhi took two wickets apiece.

