SA-Qld evenly poised after Renshaw ton

Centurion Matt Renshaw believes honours are even in Queensland's Sheffield Shield clash with South Australia after the Bulls reached 8-326 on day one.

Queensland opener Matthew Renshaw scored a half century before lunch in the Shield game in SA.

Renshaw thumped 112 off 148 deliveries, his second successive Shield ton after belting 170 against Victoria last week, to dig Queensland out of an early 3-59 hole after they were sent in by SA captain Travis Head at Adelaide Oval on Sunday.

"It's pretty even," Renshaw said.

"We would have liked a few more runs without losing as many wickets.

"We had SA on the ropes a couple of times but lost wickets at inopportune times.

"If we'd have been six or seven down going into stumps, we'd be really happy."

Renshaw attacked from the outset against the Redbacks bowlers but insists his gung-ho approach wasn't premeditated.

"I wasn't really trying to score quickly," he said.

"It just so happened they bowled a bit too full to me and I made the most of it."

Sam Heazlett (59) offered tremendous support for Renshaw during a rearguard 142-run fourth-wicket union before both men departed to impressive paceman Nick Winter (3-79) in quick succession.

Skipper Jimmy Peirson (40), Jack Wildermuth (39) and Michael Neser (29) all dug in to produce useful cameos, keeping the workmanlike SA attack at bay for most of the final session.

Legpsinner Adam Zampa, returning to the Redbacks side following the recently-completed international Twenty20 tri-series in New Zealand, conjured his sole breakthrough when he trapped Neser leg-before off the last delivery of the evening.

"We started pretty well then lost our way a little bit with the ball," said Redbacks seamer Joe Mennie, who took 2-65.

"It's pretty even going into day two."