News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Victorian town devastated by fire targeted by looters
'Low lives': Town devastated by fire targeted by looters

Canada athlete, coach fined for car theft

AAP /

Canadian skicross competitor Dave Duncan has apologised for "poor judgment" for his role in taking a car after a night out at a bar and using it for a ride home to the Olympic athletes village.

South Korean politicians enter North Korea to inspect Kaesong industrial park
1101_1800_PER-Warner
1:21

Aussie openers confident in Perth
0307_1600_nat_korea
1:40

Trump welcomes possible progress in North Korea disarmament
0303_1800_vic_pedestrian
0:18

Pedestrian killed while crossing service lane
North Korean delegation head back home after Olympics
1:09

North Korean delegation head back home after Olympics
President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
1:09

President Xi’s power play sparks a backlash in China
Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
1:05

Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea for Winter Olympics
Freestyle skier 'heartbroken' after visiting South Korean dog meat farm
1:47

Freestyle skier 'heartbroken' after visiting South Korean dog meat farm
North Korean closing Olympics delegation includes man blamed for deadly sinking
0:53

North Korean closing Olympics delegation includes man blamed for deadly sinking
From Pyongyang to Pyeongchang
0:36

From Pyongyang to Pyeongchang
NBC's Holt says he approached North Korea with eyes open
1:02

NBC's Holt says he approached North Korea with eyes open
Tiger snuggles up to pregnant woman at zoo
0:41

Tiger snuggles up to pregnant woman at zoo
 

The 35-year-old has been released from jail, along with his wife Maja and coach William Raine, 48, who were both allegedly in the car with him.

Raine, who was driving the SUV, was fined 5 million South Korean won ($4,600) for driving under the influence and theft.

Duncan and his wife were each fined 1 million won ($930), according to a police officer.

The group is not allowed to leave South Korea until the fines are paid.

Raine allegedly had a blood alcohol level of .162, well above the local legal driving limit of .05.

A joint statement from the Duncans offering an apology did not offer specifics, saying only their behaviour "was not up to the standards expected of us as members of the Canadian Olympic Team or as Canadians."

In his own statement, Raine said: "Words are not enough to express how sorry I am. I have let my teammates, friends and my family down."

One of the people in the vehicle was passed out when arrested, Detective Lee Hee-jun told The Canadian Press.

Drunk driving in South Korea can result in imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to $9,300.

Back To Top