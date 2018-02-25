News

Victorian town devastated by fire targeted by looters
German team claim four-man bobsleigh gold

Simon Evans
AAP /

Francesco Friedrich's four-man German bobsleigh team has won gold, completing Germany's sweep of the event's gold medals at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

The German unit finished with a combined time of three minutes, 15.85 seconds, 0.53 seconds ahead of Won Yun-jong's South Korean side, who tied with the second German team piloted by Nico Walther for the silver.

The medal is the first for South Korea in the sport.

"It was a really stressful week now it is finished and I am happy we have done it," said Friedrich.

"We worked like mad, we did everything for this moment and it worked out 100 per cent."

The German pair of Friedrich and Thorsten Margis shared gold with Canada in the two-man event on Monday after a dramatic dead-heat.

With Germany's Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz winning the two woman race, Germany has won all three of the bobsleigh golds in Pyeongchang.

"I am so proud of the whole German team. We did it in the two-man and the four-man and also the girls' gold, which wasn't expected," said Friedrich.

The healthy-sized home crowd lapped up the chance to see their own team battle for a medal and Won was delighted to have his team's efforts rewarded.

"I couldn't believe it. It was only in my imagination. I was so happy with the result," he said.

"There were so many people behind us. We have our team and a lot of sponsors, everyone worked as a team so that we could get this result. I'd really like to thank them," added Won.

The second German team included four-time gold medal winner Kevin Kuske, who decided at the age of 39 to enjoy one more attempt at a Games and ended up with a silver.

