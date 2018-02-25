Reynolds to draw on Tigers' past in NRL

Josh Reynolds has been hitting the Wests Tigers' history books in a clear sign he's preparing to bring his renowned passion to his new NRL club.

Josh Reynolds was the West Tigers' highest-profile recruit during the NRL off-season.

The 28-year-old five-eighth's influence at training has already been clear, having been named in a five-man Tigers captaincy group by coach Ivan Cleary.

However his approach off the field has been just as impressive, following up on chief executive Justin Pascoe's history lessons on his arrival in a bid to bring the same energy to the club that he was revered for at Canterbury.

"It's sort of like going back to school. I really embrace that stuff," Reynolds told AAP.

"I really like to get to know everyone in the club and a bit of history about the club, because you want to play for something.

"I really like to know why I'm doing things and it can give me that bit more of a drive.

"I had no idea some of the players who played for this club, like Arthur Beetson played for this club (at Balmain).

"They were exactly like us. They were here and played for however long they did for the club.

"I know that if we all get on board and really want to go well for ourselves first of all but also the club and everyone in it, it will create a really good culture."

Reynolds isn't the only one who has had some catching up to do, with as many as seven recruits likely to take to ANZ Stadium for Wests Tigers against the Sydney Roosters in round one.

However, there is a handy link with the past on hand in the form of returning 2005 premiership hero Benji Marshall, along with then fullback Brett Hodgson, now an assistant coach..

Marshall has already spoken about the club having a similar vibe to 2005.

"It's good having Benji here for that," Reynolds said.

"He's got really good stories about how it used to be. It seemed like they were a really tight-knit group when Benji was playing and Hodgo was here. You hear some really good stories.

"I think as a squad we've got to really embrace what the club is about and it will create that culture not just for this year, but for the next two, three, four or however long."