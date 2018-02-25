Aussie four-man sledders 25th at Olympics

Australia's four-man bobsleigh team lost more time on their third run to finish 25th and outside the cut-off for the fourth and final heat.

Australia's four-man bobsleigh team could not improve on their first of three runs in PyeongChang.

The team of Lucas Mata, Lachlan Reidy, Hayden Smith and David Mari were 24th heading into Sunday's final day of competition at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

They recorded times of 49.72 and 49.91 seconds on their first two heats, a day earlier, but were 0.16 seconds slower than their previous run.

Their total time of two minutes 29.7 seconds was 0.71 seconds off the 20th-placed American team they needed to overtake to contest the final heat.

The Australians were more than three seconds behind Germany's team piloted by Francesco Friedrich, who held onto their third-heat lead to win gold.

The Germans were 0.53 seconds ahead of their silver medal-winning compatriots, with a South Korean team winning bronze.

It ended a disappointing Australian bobsleigh campaign after Mata and Mari were 21st in the two-man.

Australian-born Canadian driver Chris Spring finished 16th.

Meanwhile, Australian cross-country skier Jessica Yeaton has finished 42nd of a 46-woman field in the 30km mass start.

The 26-year-old Yeaton was more than 18 minutes behind gold winner Marit Bjoergen of Norway.