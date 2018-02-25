Russia barred from flying flag at ceremony

News

AAP /

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has dashed Russian athletes' hopes of marching behind their national flag at the Winter Games at Sunday's closing ceremony.

Russians have been competing as neutral athletes at the Games as IOC punishment for allegations that Russia ran a systematic, state-backed drug-cheating program.

The IOC said two Russian doping violations during the PyeongChang Games had marred an otherwise clean report card for the Russian team.

"This was hugely disappointing and, in addition to other considerations, prevented the IOC from even considering lifting the suspension for the closing ceremony," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

Bach said Russia's Olympic status would be restored automatically once it was confirmed there were no other doping violations by Russian athletes at PyeongChang.

The suspended Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) said it hoped to return in the coming days.

"We hope and really count on that in the next few days, the membership of the Russian Olympic Committee in the IOC will be completely restored," it said.

"In light of the situation, we consider that the restoration of the rights of the ROC and all Russian athletes will be the main result of the Olympic Games that are ending today."

Competition at the Winter Games concludes on Sunday and final drug testing results might not be known for several days or even weeks.

"I'm very disappointed," said Elena Valbe, president of the Russian cross-country skiing federation.

"Some athletes stayed behind later with the hope that they would be walking under the Russian flag. I've heard athletes say that they were staying just because they wanted to walk with the flag and in our uniform."

Medal-winning curler Alexander Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeeva failed doping tests during these Games.

At the Games, the Russians have been unable to wear national uniforms or have their anthem played at medal presentations.

